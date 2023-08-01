Minnesota United will hit the road to face Columbus Crew in a Leagues Cup round of 32 matchup Friday at Lower.com Field. Time is to be determined.

The Loons' ticket to the tournament's knockout stage was secured after a 3-2 Thursday loss to Chicago Fire FC, but their opponent and venue remained unknown.

After Columbus' 4-1 victory over Club América, MNUFC's chances to host were still alive.

It just needed Puebla to pull out a win versus Chicago in regulation. Instead, the two teams took the match to penalty kicks with a 1-1 score.