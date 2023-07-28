An excessive heat warning was accompanied by a severe thunderstorm watch ahead of Thursday's match at Allianz Field. Minnesota United and the Chicago Fire netted five goals within a 20-minute span, before the real weather delay went into effect.

All fans took cover on the concourse, with a half hour to contemplate what had just transpired.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane's play was nothing short of marvelous, but the Fire's second-half substitutions of Kei Kamara and Xherdan Shaqiri overshadowed the Loons midfielder's second brace in as many Leagues Cup matches. Chicago just needed to hold on for seven more minutes of regulation, plus extra time.

Once the storm settled, the Loons failed to find an answer as their knockout-round status fell into limbo after a 3-2 defeat: The tournament's group stage lasts through Monday.

It didn't take long for the Loons' 1-0 lead, which Hlongwane initiated off of a soft setup pass by Hassani Dotson, to become all but history when Kamara and Shaqiri entered in the 66th minute.

Thanks to a foul Wil Trapp committed within the box, Shaqiri took advantage of the 69th-minute penalty kick that followed — and just like that, Chicago had momentum. Unfazed by Hlongwane's second goal, the Fire pushed forward against a Loons defense that faltered under pressure.

Defender Arnaud Souquet proved opportunistic in the 79th minute, as he logged a goal on the other end of a cross-box pass that left Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair in a vulnerable position after he dove short of a deflection. Then, only minutes later, Kamara rose up to head in the game-winning goal.

All that action came after a scoreless first half.

With starting right center back Michael Boxall suspended, Loons coach Adrian Heath slid Bakaye Dibassy into Boxall's role while giving Miguel Tapias (ankle) his first start in more than two weeks at left center back.

Outside of the fact that Dibassy had performed well across his past two starts at LCB and Tapias' return was an overall positive development, a problem remained: the last time they were paired together with Dibassy out of position was July 8, when Austin FC embarrassed the Loons backline en route to four goals. But it was Dibassy's first start in almost a year, and Heath questioned whether he was ready to return to big minutes.

He and Tapias appeared to deliver redemptive defense for a majority of the evening, albeit while Kamara and Shaqiri watched from the sideline — and waited to strike.