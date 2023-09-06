CLEVELAND — Christian Vázquez didn't get to flip his bat when he tied Tuesday's game with a sixth-inning home run because he wasn't certain the ball would stay fair. So he made up for it by twirling his bat away in celebration when he belted a leadoff single to open the eighth.

He must have sensed its importance.

Vázquez's line drive to center triggered the Twins' fourth five-run inning in the first five games of this road trip. Minnesota rode that outburst to an 8-3 victory at Progressive Field, a win that widened the Twins' American League Central Division lead to seven games. Their magic number for clinching their third division title in Rocco Baldelli's five seasons as manager has been reduced to 17.

The Twins and Guardians complete the season series, currently tied 6-6, on Wednesday afternoon. Finishing off the sweep would give the Twins an eight-game lead with only 22 games remaining in the season.

Vázquez reached base four times on Tuesday, and sliced a high-and-outside fastball from Matt Moore the opposite way. It floated 361 feet but stayed just inside the right-field foul pole, Vázquez's sixth homer of the season and second on their weeklong road trip. The Twins catcher jumped with glee down the first-base line and raised his arm as he circled the bases.

The bat flip came later, and the Twins quickly had more chances to celebrate. Willi Castro followed Vázquez's leadoff hit by snaking a double down the left-field line, and Jorge Polanco hit a one-out fly ball to right field that was deep enough to score Vázquez.

Then the inning really got messy for the Guardians and reliever Trevor Stephan, who walked Max Kepler and Royce Lewis to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Castro, hitting Carlos Correa with another pitch loaded the bases again, and Donovan Solano hit a sinking line drive that center fielder Myles Straw allowed to bounce past him and roll to the wall.

Solano was credited with a three-run triple on the misplay, and the Twins had their fourth five-run inning in the first five games of the road trip.

That made the task for the Twins' bullpen easy, and Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar and Emilio Pagán dispatched the Guardians with no problems.

The night was a little rougher for Sonny Gray, who held the first five hitter in Cleveland's lineup to two singles and a walk in 15 plate appearances, but allowed the bottom of the order to keep causing him trouble. Hitters six through nine combined to go 4-for-7 with a walk against Gray, including eighth-place hitter Bo Naylor's two-run homer in the third inning.

The Twins, though put runners on base in each of their first eight turns at bat, continuing one of their best stretches of hitting of the season. Kepler doubled home Lewis in the first inning to give the Twins an early lead against Guardians rookie righthander Tanner Bibee, who owns a 2.02 career ERA in Progressive Field. Correa singled Kepler home, and the Twins were on their way to scoring at least eight runs for the third time in five games. The Twins are averaging 7.3 runs per game in their previous 12 games, all against Texas and Cleveland.