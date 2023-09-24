If it wasn't obvious based on performance or the way the Twins rotation was lined up, manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed what everyone expected Sunday.

Pablo López and Sonny Gray are scheduled to start the team's first two playoff games, likely the Wild Card Series at Target Field on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4.

That leaves Joe Ryan, Kenta Maeda and Bailey Ober vying to start a potential Game 3 in a best-of-three wild-card swild-card series. Ryan's latest audition Sunday, in a game that featured some historic strikeouts, was solid. He matched his season high with 10 strikeouts, giving up three runs across six innings in the Twins' 9-3 victory to the Angels at Target Field.

"I'll be honest, Pablo and Sonny are going to throw the first two games for us in the playoffs," Baldelli said. "I don't think there is any reason to not say that. I think it's pretty obvious one way or another."

The Twins, Baldelli said, will evaluate their options beyond López and Gray throughout the next week.

Ryan, for now, is lined up for Game 3 if the Twins don't alter the order of their rotation. He had stretches where he looked the part Sunday. His 10 strikeouts, all with his fastball, was one shy of his career high. He threw a first-pitch strike to 16 of his 24 batters, including each of his last seven. He didn't issue any walks.

The bottom six hitters in the Angels lineup combined for three hits and nine strikeouts. The problem for Ryan was the other three hitters. Brandon Drury hit a two-run double with two outs in the third inning when he pulled a down-the-middle splitter over the head of left fielder Trevor Larnach. The ball deflected off Larnach's glove as he attempted a running grab with an outstretched left arm.

Ryan surrendered back-to-back doubles to Randal Grichuk and Zach Neto in the fifth inning, his third time through the top of the Angels lineup. Ryan didn't induce any swings-and-misses with his splitter or slider.

"We're evaluating all those things still," Baldelli said. "We have to. There is no way around it. Those decisions will probably be made much closer to next week, next Monday."

Ryan's third strikeout, a called third strike to Michael Stefanic at the bottom of the strike zone to end the second inning, was the 1,464th strikeout from Twins pitchers this season, a team record after they surpassed their total from 2019.

The Twins recognized their pitchers' record with a graphic on the video board, which received applause from the crowd. In the bottom of the second inning, about 10 minutes later, there was no announcement or fanfare when Ryan Jeffers was called out on strikes to give the Twins' offense their MLB-record 1,597th strikeout of the season.

Ironically, on the day the Twins became the first team in MLB history to strike out 1,600 times in a season, they struck out only four times, their second-lowest total in a game this year.

The Twins carried a 4-3 lead into a 50-minute rain delay at the end of the sixth inning. Once play resumed, the offense exploded for a five-run inning against reliever José Marte. Max Kepler crushed a two-run homer to right field, a no-doubter as he made a smooth transition from swing follow-through to bat flip.

After Matt Wallner bashed a two-out double, the hardest-hit ball of his career at 116.4 mph, Kyle Farmer hit an RBI single to left field and Jeffers dropped a two-run homer about a foot beyond the left field wall for a two-run homer.

The Twins bullpen, behind Ryan, pitched three scoreless innings to secure their first series win over the Angels since May 2019. Louie Varland, looking to earn a high-leverage role in the postseason, hit 100 mph with his fastball and struck out two batters in a scoreless inning.