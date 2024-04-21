In an afternoon that started with Louie Varland issuing a walk to three of the first five batters he faced, his last pitch was a cutter in the middle of the strike zone that was crushed beyond the left-field fence for a two-run homer.

After Varland labored through 2⅔ innings, throwing fewer than half his pitches for strikes in the shortest major league start of his career, the question hovering over the 26-year-old righthander is whether the Twins will keep him in their rotation.

The issue for Varland in his previous starts was putting away hitters in two-strike counts. On Sunday, he had trouble throwing anything for a strike during the Twins' 6-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. The Twins, who have two wins in eight home games, haven't won any of their last six series.

Varland opened with a 39-pitch first inning, which included a nine-pitch walk to his second batter. The Tigers had a 1-0 lead when they loaded the bases with one out, prompting Twins reliever Matt Bowman to begin warming in the bullpen, but Varland escaped with only one more run on the scoreboard after a sacrifice fly and a strikeout.

After pitching around a leadoff walk in the second inning, Varland ran into more trouble with a single and a hit batter to begin the third inning. Cole Sands started warming up in the bullpen when Detroit had two runners on base and none out, but Varland induced a double play. With an offense that has struggled all season, every run becomes more valuable.

Earning another batter following the double play, Varland was in a 2-1 count to Kennedy when he left a cutter over the heart of the plate. Buddy Kennedy drilled it to left field for his second career homer — Kennedy's first homer was a grand slam off Twins lefty Caleb Thielbar in 2022 — and Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli emerged from the dugout for a pitching change.

Varland owns a 9.19 ERA through four starts this season, yielding 17 earned runs, 27 hits and six homers in 16⅔ innings.

The Twins debated internally throughout the winter about whether Varland was best suited for a full-time role in the bullpen. He had a 1.50 ERA in seven relief appearances last year when his velocity ticked up and he threw his cutter more often. He entered spring training in a competition for the last spot in the rotation, and the competition ended when Anthony DeSclafani required season-ending surgery.

Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, didn't have an overpowering mix of his pitches, but he still shut down a struggling Twins lineup. The Twins loaded the bases with one out in the first inning after a Byron Buxton single and two walks. Mize pitched out of it when Austin Martin hit a soft line drive back to the mound, and Willi Castro flew out to center.

The Twins totaled five hits and three walks in six innings against Mize, with four strikeouts, but it amounted to nothing. A leadoff single was wiped out by a double play in the third inning. Carlos Santana collected his first hit of the season at Target Field in the fourth inning, snapping a 0-for-20 home slump, but the Twins stranded two runners. Christian Vázquez didn't advance past first base after his leadoff single in the fifth inning.

Martin prevented the Twins' second shutout of the season with his first career homer in the ninth inning, a line drive to left field off Alex Faedo, before the Twins left two more runners on base.