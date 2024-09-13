Twins-Reds series preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key statistics

Cincinnati update: The Reds (71-77) are in fourth place in the National League Central and conclude a 10-game road trip (3-4 so far) with their first visit to Target Field since 2021. They are 3-5 in games at Target Field. ... The Reds have seven players with at least 10 stolen bases and have 197 total, second in MLB. SS Elly De La Cruz leads the majors with 64 and is hitting .259 with 23 home runs. ... OF Will Benson (finger), RHP Hunter Greene (elbow), LHP Andrew Abbott (shoulder) and 3B Jeimer Candelario (toe) are out.