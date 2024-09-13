THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD
Twins-Reds series preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key statistics
The Twins are trying to hang on to a wild card spot in the American League playoff race.
All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Friday, 7:10 p.m., BSN: RHP Julian Aguiar (1-0, 5.06 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.77)
Saturday, 6:10 p.m., BSN: RHP Nick Martinez (8-6, 3.46) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.96)
Sunday, 12:05 p.m., Roku: RHP Rhett Lowder (1-1, 0.59) vs. RHP David Festa (2-6, 5.08)
Cincinnati update: The Reds (71-77) are in fourth place in the National League Central and conclude a 10-game road trip (3-4 so far) with their first visit to Target Field since 2021. They are 3-5 in games at Target Field. ... The Reds have seven players with at least 10 stolen bases and have 197 total, second in MLB. SS Elly De La Cruz leads the majors with 64 and is hitting .259 with 23 home runs. ... OF Will Benson (finger), RHP Hunter Greene (elbow), LHP Andrew Abbott (shoulder) and 3B Jeimer Candelario (toe) are out.
Twins update: It’s the final interleague series for the Twins (78-68); they are 16-24 against the NL. Only the White Sox and Marlins have fewer interleague victories. ... The Twins have a 3½-game lead over Detroit for the final American League wild-card spot. ... IF Kyle Farmer is 8-for-17 in his past eight games to raise his batting average to a season-high .215. ... CF Byron Buxton, out since Aug. 13 because of a hip injury, has been activated. SS Carlos Correa (foot) and RF Max Kepler (knee) remain on the injured list.
