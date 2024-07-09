CHICAGO – These White Sox can be classified this year more as nettlesome pests than rivals, at least for the Twins an exercise in problem management. The teams' games, while frequently dramatic and adversarial, somehow still have the inevitability of game-speed back-field practice.

The Twins will do it till they get it right, in other words.

Case in point, Monday's matchup, in which the Twins endured one of the more erratic innings of their season to fall behind late, only to roll their eyes and rally with sheer power, then give the lead away, only to retake it. The result was an 8-6, 11-inning victory at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Twins' eighth in eight meetings this year and one that gives them exactly twice as many wins, 52, as the last-place White Sox, 26.

Byron Buxton and Brooks Lee each singled in the 11th inning, the latter scoring courtesy runner Max Kepler with the tiebreaking run. Buxton scored on Manuel Margot's ground out, giving the Twins the cushion they needed to finally subdue the feisty Sox.

Not that avert-your-eyes baseball is limited to the bottom of the standings. The Twins, who piled up 15 hits, eight of them for extra bases, seemed to squander Chris Paddack's five solid innings in his return to the Twins' rotation, and fall three runs down with a sixth inning in which several things went wrong.

First, reliever Steven Okert plunked .197-hitting Andrew Benintendi with a sinker, a problem made worse when Andrew Vaughn cracked a double to the center field fence. Okert recovered to strike out pinch-hitter Luis Robert Jr., but then made way for righthander Josh Staumont.

Eloy Jiménez welcomed him by slicing a looper into center field, driving Benintendi home with the go-ahead run. After Paul DeJong struck out, Nicky Lopez pounded a shoe-high slider into the dirt in front of home plate. But the seemingly harmless chopper bounced so high toward right field, first baseman José Miranda couldn't reach it, and Vaughn scored on the odd single.

Then Lopez, 3-for-8 on steals this season, took off for second base, which must have caught the Twins by surprise. Ryan Jeffers popped up and threw to second base — where nobody was standing. Willi Castro rushed into shallow center field, corralled the ball, and threw it home in hopes of throwing out Jiménez.

But the throw hit the pitcher's mound and bounced into the air, allowing the run to score. And when Jeffers bobbled the ball, Lopez took third base.

Staumont retired Corey Julks to hold the line at a three-run deficit, and the Twins responded right away with overwhelming force. Byron Buxton doubled, Brooks Lee singled and Matt Wallner hit a 391-foot home run, his first since April 13, to tie the game. Moments later, Carlos Correa lifted a 3-2 fastball into the White Sox's bullpen, giving the Twins a 6-5 lead.

It didn't last. Griffin Jax walked Robert to open the eighth, and a stolen base and wild pitch put him on third base. With two outs, Lopez — yep, him again — reached out for a 3-2 sweeper and lifted it just over Lee's glove and the edge of the infield, allowing Robert to tie the game again.

The bullpen, though, stiffened over the final three innings, preserving the Twins' five-game winning streak in Chicago.