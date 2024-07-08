Jose Miranda, who tied a major league record with hits in 12 consecutive at-bats, was named the American League player of the week.

The Twins infielder hit .700 for the week (14-for-20). His 12 hits spanned four games and eight pitchers, and ended when he flew out in the sixth inning of Saturday's victory over Houston at Target Field.

Miranda reached base in a team-record 13 consecutive plate appearances, the longest streak in the majors since Boston's Kevin Youkilis in 2009.

The 23-year-old Miranda is hitting .331 this season with nine home runs and 43 RBI despite starting the season with Class AAA St. Paul.

The Twins won four of six games last week as Miranda had four doubles, a home run and six RBI. His slugging percentage was 1.050 and OPS was 1.777. He has 20 multi-hit games for the Twins this season and 19 RBI in his past 15 games.















