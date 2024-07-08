Carlos Correa was selected to the American League All-Star team in 2017 and 2021, but when he learned he was picked again Sunday, he called it the most meaningful in his career.

"It's the first time that I will go as a father," Correa said. "I will have my two boys there with me. I've always seen it on TV when players go with their kids, and I feel like that's the coolest thing ever. This one will be extra special."

Correa, who made his previous two All-Star teams with the Houston Astros, was the lone All-Star selection for a Twins team that has the fourth-most victories in the AL. Manager Rocco Baldelli made the announcement during a team meeting before Sunday's 3-2 victory over Houston, gifting Correa a congratulatory bottle of champagne.

The MLB All-Star Game will be played July 16 at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field.

In the second year of a six-year, $200 million contract, Correa has been one of the most productive shortstops in the major leagues. He's batting .305 with 16 doubles, 11 homers, 45 RBI and a .376 on-base percentage in 71 games.

"They gave me the contract and I want to go out there and play the best for my team, for the fans of this city and just help win ballgames," Correa said. "I feel like this first half has been really good for me. It just feels good to be able to contribute to the team with such high expectations."

Correa, 29, rebounded from an injury-plagued 2023 season. He played through plantar fasciitis in his left foot for the final four months, and he had the worst offensive year of his career.

"Sometimes, you've got to get knocked down a little bit in order for you to clean up some things, work even more and get better," Correa said. "I feel like that's what I did this offseason. Obviously, last year was somewhat frustrating on a lot of ends, but it made me hungrier going into the offseason."

Correa was selected to the All-Star team by the league after fans voted Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson as the AL's starting shortstop, and Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. was second in the players' reserve voting.

Making an All-Star team is about on-field performance, but Twins players and coaches rave about Correa's influence behind the scenes. He was the steady force when they had all their ups and downs through the first couple months of the season.

"Guys are happy for him because they know what he does here," Baldelli said. "When you have a guy that proves it, shows up and performs like that every day — so consistent — he brings out the best in the people around him. He sets a great example. When something needs to be said, he's good at that, too. He really does it all."

Correa says he told his wife, Daniella, during the offseason that his goal was making the All-Star team, so he could introduce his two young boys, Kylo and Kenzo, to their favorite players.

He told his family he made the All-Star team in a FaceTime call after the pregame team meeting, which included a speech.

"Honestly, it couldn't be done without you guys," Correa told his teammates after Baldelli's announcement, the video shared on the Twins' social media. "I feel like we push each other every single day to get better. That's why our lineup is so good. That's why our team is so good. That's why everything that we're doing this year is so special because we push each other to get better every single day.

"I'm grateful. This is my first All-Star selection with this organization. I love every single one of you guys. This is my home. This is where I want to be the rest of my career."