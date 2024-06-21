Minnesota Orchestra music director Thomas Søndergård will be unable to conduct the orchestra's final concerts of the season on Friday and Saturday because of illness.

Conductor Chad Goodman, music director of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, will fill in for Søndergård.

Chad Goodman, music director of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, will fill in for Thomas Søndergård this weekend.
Jiyang Chen, Chad Goodman
