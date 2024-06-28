The Minnesota Orchestra's president and CEO is leaving for the same job in Texas.

Michelle Miller Burns, who has led Minnesota's largest performing arts organization since 2018, will take charge of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, where she had held several leadership roles before coming to Minnesota, the orchestra announced Friday.

She starts with Dallas in September. The Minnesota Orchestra board will soon start a search for her successor, according to a news release.

Popular with board members and musicians, Burns kept the orchestra playing — outdoors, on TV and radio and via livestream — during a pandemic that silenced many performing arts organizations across the country. She oversaw the orchestra during difficult financial times, posting several record-breaking deficits before pulling its budget into the black in the most recent fiscal year.

And she led the orchestra's search for a new music director, bringing Danish conductor Thomas Søndergård to Minneapolis.

Michelle Miller Burns, the Minnesota Orchestra's president and CEO, smiles after introducing Thomas Søndergård in his first concert as music director in 2023.

"My husband Gary and I have always considered Dallas a second home, so this new role was a deeply enticing opportunity," Burns said in a statement Friday. "Even as this transition is announced, though, my heart is full of gratitude for the outstanding musicians and music-making of the Minnesota Orchestra and for the many board members, colleagues and friends who have made my six years in the Twin Cities so joyful and meaningful."

Burns, who was born in Iowa and grew up in the Chicago area, will succeed Kim Noltemy, Dallas' president and CEO since 2018, who is headed to the Los Angeles Philharmonic.During her time in Dallas, Burns' roles included interim president and CEO, chief operating officer and vice president of development.











