5/21, Communications Products Inc.-Avtex Solutions LLC: Avtex Solutions will acquire the portfolio of Genesys customers of Communications Products Inc. (CPI), which uses Genesys to create customized call-center products.
5/26, ActivStyle Inc.-AdaptHealth Corp.: AdaptHealth will acquire Solara Medical Supplies LLC and Minneapolis-based ActivSyle, a distributor of consumable medical supplies focusing on incontinence products, for $487 million.
5/21, Bagley Bait Co. LLC-Northland: Fishing Northland Fishing Tackle has acquired Bagley Bait Co. LLC, a manufacturer of balsa-wood baits.
