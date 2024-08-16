Lynx at Mystics game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, game details

Opening bell: The teams met Thursday night at Target Center, and the Lynx won 79-68 in the first game back from the Olympic break. The Lynx (18-8) had 16 assists, their second-lowest total of the season, and struggled to make shots, particularly three-pointers. The last-place Mystics (6-20), with their roster finally whole with the return of Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin from injury, proved a test for the Wolves.