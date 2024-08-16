Lynx
Lynx at Mystics game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, game details
The Lynx and Mystics meet in Washington for a rematch after playing on Thursday night at Target Center.
1 p.m. Saturday at Entertainment and Sports Arena
TV/radio: CBS, 100.3-FM
Opening bell: The teams met Thursday night at Target Center, and the Lynx won 79-68 in the first game back from the Olympic break. The Lynx (18-8) had 16 assists, their second-lowest total of the season, and struggled to make shots, particularly three-pointers. The last-place Mystics (6-20), with their roster finally whole with the return of Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin from injury, proved a test for the Wolves.
Watch her: Napheesa Collier missed the final five games of the pre-Olympic schedule with plantar fasciitis issues. But she played heavy minutes on the Team USA gold medal team and returned strong, getting her 13th double-double of the season (17 points, 12 rebounds) on Thursday.
Injuries: None.
Forecast: Continued struggles from behind the arc could be a problem against a healthier Mystics team playing at home. Look for Bridget Carleton and Kayla McBride (who were a combined 2-for-12 on threes) to find the range.
