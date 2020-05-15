In their finest

Prom is as American an institution as Friday night football games and cafeteria food. For many high schoolers, the highly anticipated evening looms from the day the school year begins: Who’s going to go? How will they dress? What will go down on the dance floor?

Decades later, the pageantry of corsages and cummerbunds can seem a little silly. But any adult who once attended prom has to admit that it’s a memorable rite of passage. A few bars of that one song from a night long ago, and suddenly you’re a teenager, teetering on heels or tucked into a tux, trying to act the part of the adult you’re about to become.

Like so many students, Madisyn Swanson, Lily Marchant, Hannah Dorr and Morgan Brown (pictured above, from left), all seniors at Mahtomedi, were looking forward to attending prom until COVID-19 canceled group gatherings.

While Dorr acknowledges her disappointment with missing the night she expected, she’s looking forward to the foursome’s alternate plan of socially distanced takeout and movies: “Not as fun as prom would have been, but at least I will be with them,” she said.