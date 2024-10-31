The Latest

Wednesday's prep sports results in the metro area and outstate

High school sports results from the Twin Cities metro area and around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 31, 2024 at 4:53AM
Eagan’s Asher Brunette heads the ball in the first half Wednesday at U.S Bank Stadium. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Eagan 1, Mpls. Washburn 0, OT

• Maple Grove 3, Andover 1

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Holy Angels 2, Orono 0

• Totino-Grace 2, Blake 0

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Rochester Lourdes 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 3

• St. Paul Academy 0, Pine Island 0 (St. Paul Academy won shootout, 4-3)

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Third place

• Eagan 2, East Ridge 2, tie

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Third place

• Mankato East 1, Orono 0

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Third place

• Esko 3, St. Charles 1

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Lakeville North def. New Prague, 25-11, 25-21, 20-25, 25-16

• Lakeville South def. Farmington, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13

Section 3 • championship

• East Ridge def. Eagan, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 24-26, 15-5

Section 5 • championship

• Champlin Park def. Maple Grove, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-13

Section 6 • championship

• Apple Valley def. Mpls. Southwest, 20-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-9

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Byron def. Kasson-Mantorville, 26-24, 25-9, 20-25, 25-18

• Stewartville def. Red Wing, 25-23, 25-11, 25-15

Section 2 • championship

• Marshall def. Willmar, 25-27, 25-21, 25-21, 25-8

Section 4 • championship

• Mahtomedi def. Hill-Murray, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16

Section 5 • championship

• Monticello def. Zimmerman, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19

Section 6 • championship

• Delano def. Northfield, 25-12, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24

CLASS 2A

Section 7 • semifinals

• Esko def. Crosby-Ironton, 16-25, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 15-13

• Rush City def. Two Harbors, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21, 25-5

CLASS 1A

Section 7 • semifinals

• Bigfork def. Floodwood, 17-25, 25-23, 16-25, 27-25, 15-4

• Ely def. South Ridge, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13

