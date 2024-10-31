WEDNESDAY
Wednesday’s prep sports results in the metro area and outstate
High school sports results from the Twin Cities metro area and around the state.
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Eagan 1, Mpls. Washburn 0, OT
• Maple Grove 3, Andover 1
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Holy Angels 2, Orono 0
• Totino-Grace 2, Blake 0
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Rochester Lourdes 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 3
• St. Paul Academy 0, Pine Island 0 (St. Paul Academy won shootout, 4-3)
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Third place
• Eagan 2, East Ridge 2, tie
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Third place
• Mankato East 1, Orono 0
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Third place
• Esko 3, St. Charles 1
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Lakeville North def. New Prague, 25-11, 25-21, 20-25, 25-16
• Lakeville South def. Farmington, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13
Section 3 • championship
• East Ridge def. Eagan, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 24-26, 15-5
Section 5 • championship
• Champlin Park def. Maple Grove, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-13
Section 6 • championship
• Apple Valley def. Mpls. Southwest, 20-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-9
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Byron def. Kasson-Mantorville, 26-24, 25-9, 20-25, 25-18
• Stewartville def. Red Wing, 25-23, 25-11, 25-15
Section 2 • championship
• Marshall def. Willmar, 25-27, 25-21, 25-21, 25-8
Section 4 • championship
• Mahtomedi def. Hill-Murray, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16
Section 5 • championship
• Monticello def. Zimmerman, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19
Section 6 • championship
• Delano def. Northfield, 25-12, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24
CLASS 2A
Section 7 • semifinals
• Esko def. Crosby-Ironton, 16-25, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 15-13
• Rush City def. Two Harbors, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21, 25-5
CLASS 1A
Section 7 • semifinals
• Bigfork def. Floodwood, 17-25, 25-23, 16-25, 27-25, 15-4
• Ely def. South Ridge, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13
