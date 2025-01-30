Meet Minnesota’s next generation of chefs — they’re still in high school

Biggest issue facing restaurants today: The growing costs to open and maintain a restaurant. With our current economy, prices are going up which means that restaurants have to charge more for their food in order to profit and along with that to pay for labor, which makes the prices skyrocket. And customers can’t spend as much lately so not as many people are visiting restaurants. Furthermore, the recent weather events caused by global warming are wreaking havoc on these farming industries, like cattle, which drives prices and makes the financial side of restaurants harder. Thirdly, I think that apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash have made it harder for local eateries to stay open when consumers can order and have it delivered to their house from a larger chain restaurant.