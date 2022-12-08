The Gophers volleyball team had belief, momentum and was playing its best volleyball of the season.

Then Emily Londot showed up.

The Ohio State junior opposite hitter put together a monstrous performance Thursday with 29 kills and 13 digs in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament to lead the Buckeyes past the Gophers in four sets, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.

With the loss, the career of Hugh McCutcheon as coach of the Gophers comes to an end after 11 seasons. This was Minnesota's eighth-straight trip to the Sweet 16 under his leadership.

The Gophers were stellar early on offense, hitting .500 in the first set, but they stalled after that as Ohio State won three straight sets to move into the quarterfinals against the winner of the match between Texas and Marquette.

A big reason was Londot. She neutralized the Gophers block with audacious kills off sets from Mac Podraza, who had 51 assists. Minnesota simply couldn't find an answer in crucial points as the Buckeyes stacked scoring run on top of scoring run.

Taylor Landfair led the Gophers with 16 kills on 46 attempts while CC McGraw was stellar on defense, posting a game-high 17 digs.

Early on, the Gophers play was excellent.

The first set was a showcase of offensive firepower. The Gophers hit .500 as Landfair had six kills on eight attempts. The Buckeyes were just as fierce, hitting .433 as Londot led both teams with eight kills on 11 attempts.

But at the end of the set it was Landfair who set the tone, first tallying a kill with the score knotted at 22-22, then serving out as Mckenna Wucherer launched a kill at a ridiculously acute angle to give the Gophers the set, 25-22.

Minnesota seemed to be consolidating control of the match in the second set, jumping out to a 6-2 lead as Carter Booth led a defensive surge at the net.

That was the last time the Gophers would be in control as Ohio State answered, in a big way.

The Gophers couldn't find any cohesion on their service return and hit .000 in the second set, managing just eight kills total as Ohio State won the set 25-21. The third and fourth set was more of the same. The Buckeyes never seemed to falter, answering any momentum the Gophers could muster.

Outside of that first set, it was reminiscent of the Buckeyes dominant sweep of the Gophers at Maturi Pavilion earlier this season when Minnesota posted its worst hitting performance of the season.

The final offensive stats told the story. Minnesota hit just .173 while the Buckeyes hit .298.

The loss will bring a major transition for the Gophers volleyball program as they will have to find a new coach to replace McCutcheon after his 11-year career.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.