Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Medina Spirit, a 3-year-old colt whose Kentucky Derby victory in May came under scrutiny because of a positive drug test, collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita in Southern California.
After 2,500 yards and 42 TDs, Holy Angels star Emmett Johnson named Mr. Football
In addition to his big offensive numbers, Johnson also made 85 tackles as a safety.
Girls' basketball preview: 5 story lines, 1 dream team, 10 players to watch
Hopkins is back with all of the players who felt the pain of having their 78-game winning streak ended during last year's state tournament. And a look at some future Gophers who are among the state's elite.
Oregon's Cristobal takes Miami coaching job after Diaz fired
Mario Cristobal is going home.