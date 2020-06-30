Locally cultivated blueberries and raspberries are ripening with each passing day. These U-pick operations are all within (roughly) a 90-minute drive of the Twin Cities. Be sure to call ahead to confirm availability and learn about any COVID-19 restrictions.
Blueberry U-pick farms
Faribault, Minn: Straight River Farm, 3733 220th St. E., 1-507-334-2226, straightriverfarm.com
Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com
Hastings: Sam Kedem Nursery Garden, 12414 191st St. E., 651-437-7516, kedemgarden.com
Maiden Rock, Wis. Rush River Produce, W4098 200th Av., 1-715-594-3648, rushriverproduce.com
Monticello, Minn.: Strawberry Basket, 12591 Aetna Av. NE., 763-878-2875, strawberrybasket.com
Northfield: Little Hill Berry Farm, 4339 320th St. W., 1-507-301-7183, littlehillberryfarm.com
Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 115th St. SE., 1-507-645-4158, silkey gardens.com
Princeton, Minn.: J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com
River Falls, Wis.: Blue Ridge Growers, 246 Carlson Lane, 1-715-821-8289
River Falls, Wis.: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, 1-715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com
St. Cloud: Blueberry Summer, 3290 65th Av. SE., 1-320-259 7890, blueberrysummer.com
Stillwater: Blueberry Fields of Stillwater, 9450 Mendel Road N., 651-351-0492, blueberryfieldsofstillwater.com
Raspberry U-pick farms
Anoka: 6510 185th Av. NW., Anoka, 763-753-5891, berryhillfarm.com
Faribault, Minn.: Straight River Farm, 3733 220th St. E., 1-507-334-2226, straightriverfarm.com
Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com
Hastings: Sam Kedem Nursery Garden, 12414 191st St. E., 651-437-7516, kedemgarden.com
Northfield: Lorence’s Berry Farm, 28556 Foliage Av., 1-507-645-2528, lorencesberryfarm.com
Northfield.: Silkey Gardens, 5561 115th St. SE., 1-507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com
Princeton, Minn.: J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com
River Falls, Wis.: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, 1-715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com
Rockford: Knapton’s, 5695 Hwy. 55, 763-479-1184, knaptons.org
St. Cloud: Blueberry Summer, 3290 65th Av. SE., 1-320-259 7890, blueberrysummer.com