Katie Duong and Saige Wimes scored second-half goals and Minnesota Aurora remained undefeated in six games this season, beating River Light FC 3-2 before an announced 6,053 fans at TCO Stadium on Saturday night.

Minnesota Aurora (4-0-2) won at home for the second time in three days and moved to the top of the Heartland Division standings, ahead of Chicago City SC. They did so by coming from behind, as River Light (3-2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute off a goal from Anya Guldbrandsen.

Morgan Stone tied it in the 32nd minute, cleaning up a rebound off a shot from Catherine Rapp after Duong played the ball to the back post.

Duong then immediately opened the second half with her first goal for Aurora, scoring with power from 30 yards out in the 46th minute.

"I've been trying to focus on being dangerous and varying the ways that I'm attacking," Duong said. "The Aurora front line and midfield is so much fun to play with and I love combining with these players."

Wimes made it a two-goal lead in the 75th minute. Duong's corner kick was kept in play by Alicia Donley and then headed in by Wimes. That goal proved to be critical as Evyn Schokora pulled River Light within a goal in the 87th minute.

"All the principles of play we have been working on in training are coming together," Aurora coach Colette Montgomery said. "Different personnel at halftime gave us an injection of energy and a boost of confidence. We're really happy with the performance, everyone is doing their part."