Minneapolis nonprofit aims to boost organ donation among Minnesota men, who lag women in donations

Val Amsden of Burnsville had just finished telling her three young children that their “Uncle Dan” had died at 44 of an unexpected cardiac complication in November 2022, when she got a call from LifeSource. Her brother hadn’t registered and the nature of his death made organ donation impossible, she learned, but he could donate his eyes and tissues to patients who needed them. Overwhelmed, and with only minutes to make a decision, she called other relatives and her brother’s ex-wife to see what they thought. She ultimately consented as the designated decision-maker for her brother, because she thought of him as a giving person.