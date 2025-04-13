Opinion: Minneapolis has a great music scene — but it needs to do better for performers

Commentaries

Minneapolis has a great music scene — but it needs to do better for performers

Like all workers, we need information to do our jobs effectively.

April 13, 2025 at 10:29PM
"A great music city is not just about the audience experience; it must also be about the well-being of the artists who make it all possible," the writers say. Above, Terry Lewis performing with Jimmy Jam on the main stage at Taste of Minnesota on July 7, 2024. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

In a state that takes pride in fostering local talent — from legends like Lizzo and Prince to today’s emerging artists — we must continue to raise standards to support and nurture the next generation of musicians. A recent article in the Minnesota Star Tribune graded the music venues around our state, particularly highlighting the experience for concertgoers, and also celebrating the rich history and diversity of performers in Minnesota. But what is still true is that musicians need to be treated better.

As Twin Cities United Performers (TCUP), there’s a lot we agree with in the piece. We cherish and celebrate so much about our music scene, and so many of the venues that are essential to making it great.

However, the piece overlooked a crucial reality: the conditions many performers face behind the scenes. Too often, musicians are left navigating unclear payment structures, last-minute scheduling changes and a lack of basic professional respect from venues.

We are driving a historic level of organizing among performers to change that. We recently launched the Power Pledge, a commitment by performers to use uniform advance language when booking shows. The response has been overwhelming: In just three months, we have signed on more than 500 performers, demonstrating our collective power to set expectations for fair treatment.

If performers’ experiences were considered in a venue ranking, we would prioritize the communication and transparency that we receive before a show — specifically, whether our show has been advanced or not. “Advancing” a show means proactively communicating essential, basic details — such as pay, arrival time and parking — so that artists, like all workers, have the information we need to do our jobs effectively. Many music fans are shocked when we share how rare it is to receive this basic information before a show.

Every single one of us has stories about the ways that a lack of advancing impacted our shows. Advancing is a truly basic step that every venue could take to improve their respect for performers — and our ability to do our jobs well.

On March 28, we held a rally where performers, bookers, advocates and supporters came together to deliver our Power Pledge to local venues. We celebrated what it feels like when a venue advances a show so that we can stay focused on our job of performing.

One of the authors of this commentary, TCUP member and performer Creekbed Carter, captured this sentiment at our rally, stating:

“When venues advance well, communities get built, hope gets bolstered and each of us can go out into the world again feeling a little stronger and more connected than we did before. Our local scene is better when venues and performers have each other’s backs. We’re clear that venues and performers need each other. TCUP is organizing because we’re invested in the success of our scene and the people in it.”

Venues need performers, and we need venues. By improving communication and fostering a culture of mutual support, venues can help strengthen the Twin Cities music scene — creating a more vibrant, inclusive and thriving environment for all.

The Star Tribune article highlighted audiences’ challenges when grading venues, citing elements such as long lines, delayed set times and logistical frustrations. It missed that sometimes these issues are the result of how venues treat performers. When musicians aren’t given clear set times or proper preparation, it can lead to disorganized shows, delays and a diminished experience for everyone involved. A well-run venue that treats artists professionally isn’t just better for performers; it also creates a smoother, higher-quality show for audiences. In an industry that too often leaves artists in precarious financial and professional situations, performers must have a unified voice to ensure fair treatment.

If showgoers and venues want to keep experiencing incredible performances, it’s time to listen to the artists when they tell us what they need. Supporting performers isn’t just about fairness. It’s about strengthening the entire music community.

Performers are not hobbyists. We are laborers. We are workers who dedicate our time, skill and energy to create the shows that drive ticket sales and fill venues with paying customers. We deserve the same clarity about our working conditions and basic respect as any other professional. A great music city is not just about the audience experience; it must also be about the well-being of the artists who make it all possible.

The next time you evaluate a venue, consider how it treats its artists. We all love the Twin Cities music scene and believe it’s one of the best in the country. But we know we can do better, and that’s why TCUP is organizing to make Minnesota the best place in the world to be a performer.

Nadi McGill and Creekbed Carter Hogan are members of Twin Cities United Performers.

about the writer

about the writer

Nadi McGill and Creekbed Carter Hogan

More from Commentaries

See More

Commentaries

Opinion: In the ghost town of downtown St. Paul, some businesses are thriving. Why?

card image

Offering what people need and being available when they need it, sure. But also, not giving up.

Commentaries

Opinion: Here’s how the DOGE-related cuts reach down into our lives

card image

Commentaries

Opinion: Minneapolis has a great music scene — but it needs to do better for performers

card image