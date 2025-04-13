Opinion: Minneapolis has a great music scene — but it needs to do better for performers

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In a state that takes pride in fostering local talent — from legends like Lizzo and Prince to today’s emerging artists — we must continue to raise standards to support and nurture the next generation of musicians. A recent article in the Minnesota Star Tribune graded the music venues around our state, particularly highlighting the experience for concertgoers, and also celebrating the rich history and diversity of performers in Minnesota. But what is still true is that musicians need to be treated better.
As Twin Cities United Performers (TCUP), there’s a lot we agree with in the piece. We cherish and celebrate so much about our music scene, and so many of the venues that are essential to making it great.
However, the piece overlooked a crucial reality: the conditions many performers face behind the scenes. Too often, musicians are left navigating unclear payment structures, last-minute scheduling changes and a lack of basic professional respect from venues.
We are driving a historic level of organizing among performers to change that. We recently launched the Power Pledge, a commitment by performers to use uniform advance language when booking shows. The response has been overwhelming: In just three months, we have signed on more than 500 performers, demonstrating our collective power to set expectations for fair treatment.
If performers’ experiences were considered in a venue ranking, we would prioritize the communication and transparency that we receive before a show — specifically, whether our show has been advanced or not. “Advancing” a show means proactively communicating essential, basic details — such as pay, arrival time and parking — so that artists, like all workers, have the information we need to do our jobs effectively. Many music fans are shocked when we share how rare it is to receive this basic information before a show.
Every single one of us has stories about the ways that a lack of advancing impacted our shows. Advancing is a truly basic step that every venue could take to improve their respect for performers — and our ability to do our jobs well.