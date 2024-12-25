The Latest

Minneapolis City Hall renovation on track for completion by end of 2025

Throughout the renovation, numerous historical items have been uncovered, from tiles to an entire staircase outside City Council chambers.

By Grace Henrie

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
December 25, 2024 at 3:00PM
Jess Olstad, media relations coordinator for the city of Minneapolis, left, and Erin Delaney, director of the Municipal Building Commission, stand on the stairway Monday that will be open to the public when renovations to City Hall are complete. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis City Hall renovation is on time and budget to be finished by the end of next year.

The extensive renovation of City Hall, a Romanesque revival-style building more than a century old, is part of an infrastructure upgrade managed by the Municipal Building Commission (MBC) and the city of Minneapolis. It aims to modernize the city’s governing center and bring it up to code.

Ray Dehn, senior project manager with the city of Minneapolis, walks through the area undergoing renovation outside the City Council chambers on Monday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Timeline and costs

Approximately half of the project is complete. The majority of the work done on the third floor is expected to be finished by the end of March or April, which will house mayoral staff, city clerk staff and the City Council. The remaining work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025. The estimated cost of the renovation is around $34 million to $35 million, according to Ray Dehn, head of the project.

It’s unclear when the council will hold its first public meeting in the renovated chambers. For the past year, the council, Mayor Jacob Frey and city clerk have operated out of the nearby Public Service Center at 250 S. 4th St.

The renovation is a collaboration between the MBC and the city of Minneapolis. The MBC focused on essential upgrades such as HVAC and electrical systems to improve the building’s energy efficiency. The city leveraged the renovation to modernize workspaces and accommodate its evolving governance structure, all while preserving the building’s historic character, said Erin Delaney, executive director of the MBC.

“It’s really a balanced effort to provide functional space for governance and a nod to the historic nature of this iconic building,” Delaney said.

The reconfiguration supports the city’s new governance structure, with the mayor’s office now handling executive functions and the City Council overseeing legislative matters. The renovation also includes relocating the mayor’s office and establishing a formal press briefing room on the building’s east side. The City Council and its chambers will be housed on the west side, Dehn said.

A box newell post on the stairway reflects when it was exposed and painted on one side and encased in a wall and in the original brass on the other on Monday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Historical uncovering

The renovation resurrected a grand staircase outside the City Council chambers that had been hidden for 70 to 80 years. The decision to reveal it was part of an effort to improve the building’s flow and functionality. The staircase will now serve as a focal point, contributing to the sense of arrival at the council chambers.

Other historical elements, such as original stained glass windows and tiles, have also been uncovered and will be incorporated into the new design. These features, now relocated to public areas, help preserve the building’s historical significance and character, according to Barbara O’Brien, director of property services.

The renovation has also included strategic changes to improve work environments for city employees, with a focus on natural light and open spaces in the design, according to O’Brien.

“This building is an incredible building with incredible futures, and has one of the most beautiful rotundas,” Dehn said. “I think what we’ve done is we’ve begun to bring that grandeur into the other portions of the building.”

Grace Henrie is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.

about the writer

about the writer

Grace Henrie

More from The Latest

See More

News & Politics

Medcalf: This Minnesota woman is on a mission to prevent domestic violence

Staff headshot
Myron Medcalf
Maria Fury

Maria’s Voice is a nonprofit that creates educational programs and partnerships to prevent abuse.

World

Pope urges 'all people of all nations' to silence arms and overcome divisions in Christmas address

card image

Stage & Arts

What were the 12 best Twin Cities area theater performances of 2024?

card image