Minneapolis City Hall renovation is on time and budget to be finished by the end of next year.
Minneapolis City Hall renovation on track for completion by end of 2025
Throughout the renovation, numerous historical items have been uncovered, from tiles to an entire staircase outside City Council chambers.
By Grace Henrie
The extensive renovation of City Hall, a Romanesque revival-style building more than a century old, is part of an infrastructure upgrade managed by the Municipal Building Commission (MBC) and the city of Minneapolis. It aims to modernize the city’s governing center and bring it up to code.
Timeline and costs
Approximately half of the project is complete. The majority of the work done on the third floor is expected to be finished by the end of March or April, which will house mayoral staff, city clerk staff and the City Council. The remaining work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025. The estimated cost of the renovation is around $34 million to $35 million, according to Ray Dehn, head of the project.
It’s unclear when the council will hold its first public meeting in the renovated chambers. For the past year, the council, Mayor Jacob Frey and city clerk have operated out of the nearby Public Service Center at 250 S. 4th St.
The renovation is a collaboration between the MBC and the city of Minneapolis. The MBC focused on essential upgrades such as HVAC and electrical systems to improve the building’s energy efficiency. The city leveraged the renovation to modernize workspaces and accommodate its evolving governance structure, all while preserving the building’s historic character, said Erin Delaney, executive director of the MBC.
“It’s really a balanced effort to provide functional space for governance and a nod to the historic nature of this iconic building,” Delaney said.
The reconfiguration supports the city’s new governance structure, with the mayor’s office now handling executive functions and the City Council overseeing legislative matters. The renovation also includes relocating the mayor’s office and establishing a formal press briefing room on the building’s east side. The City Council and its chambers will be housed on the west side, Dehn said.
Historical uncovering
The renovation resurrected a grand staircase outside the City Council chambers that had been hidden for 70 to 80 years. The decision to reveal it was part of an effort to improve the building’s flow and functionality. The staircase will now serve as a focal point, contributing to the sense of arrival at the council chambers.
Other historical elements, such as original stained glass windows and tiles, have also been uncovered and will be incorporated into the new design. These features, now relocated to public areas, help preserve the building’s historical significance and character, according to Barbara O’Brien, director of property services.
The renovation has also included strategic changes to improve work environments for city employees, with a focus on natural light and open spaces in the design, according to O’Brien.
“This building is an incredible building with incredible futures, and has one of the most beautiful rotundas,” Dehn said. “I think what we’ve done is we’ve begun to bring that grandeur into the other portions of the building.”
Grace Henrie is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.
about the writer
Grace Henrie
Medcalf: This Minnesota woman is on a mission to prevent domestic violence
Maria’s Voice is a nonprofit that creates educational programs and partnerships to prevent abuse.