More than three years after Minneapolis' Third Precinct police station was ransacked and set ablaze in response to the murder of George Floyd, a divided Minneapolis City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey have agreed on a location for a new station.

In an 8-5 vote Thursday morning, City Council members approved opening a new police station at 2633 Minnehaha Av., blocks away from the previous location, which remains cordoned off by razor wire.

The decision appears to have concluded a prolonged effort by city leaders that had moved along in fits and starts, reflecting the city's struggle to heal after the turmoil of 2020.

"It's a big victory for our city, but also for the residents of the Third Precinct, who have been calling out for safety," Frey said after the vote, adding, "Obviously, we wanted it to be sooner."

The cost to buy the property — an existing building and parking lot — and turn it into a police station will be $14 million, and it would take a year to a year and a half to complete, city officials have estimated.

Beyond the basic police station, council members on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a resolution committing the city to ultimately create a "community safety center" on the site. Such a facility is envisioned to offer a host of city services beyond traditional policing, such as behavioral crisis units and mental health services — although no specific plans exist.

Those expanded services are estimated to cost an additional $7 million to $8.5 million.

That additional commitment played a role in tipping the balance of the council in favor of the site. In a committee meeting Tuesday, the council had deadlocked 6-6 on the site, with Council Member Jamal Osman voting no. On Thursday, he voted in favor.

How they voted

Voting in favor of the site Thursday were Council President Andrea Jenkins, Council Vice President Linea Palmisano and Council Members Andrew Johnson, Emily Koski, Osman, Lisa Goodman, Michael Rainville and LaTrisha Vetaw.

Voting against were Council Members Elliott Payne, Robin Wonsley, Jason Chavez, Aisha Chughtai and Jeremiah Ellison.

Alternative site fails

Before the vote on 2633 Minnehaha, Chavez made a failed push for a different location: 3716 Cheatham Av., a site that Frey's administration had considered at one point.

According to city documents, buying the Cheatham property and designing and building a new facility on the 2-acre site is estimated to cost $36.5 million to $41.5 million and take at least five years.

That effort failed by a 5-8 vote.