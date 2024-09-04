Minneapolis and St. Paul aim to clear all storm debris in the coming weeks

There are no reports of fully blocked streets left, but there still are some partly blocked streets and blocked parking lanes and sidewalks, Smothers noted on Tuesday. The Park Board’s forestry department hopes to clear the 470 remaining storm-related work orders — which range from small debris pick-up service to downed limb and tree removal — by the end of this week. The Park Board, which is a semi-autonomous governing body of the city of Minneapolis, hopes to have all debris pick-up requests cleared by the end of next week if no new storms arrive.