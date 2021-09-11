Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff, the ultimate ironman who started 240 consecutive games at a bruising position for the Minnesota Vikings and played in four Super Bowls, has died. He was 81.

The Vikings and the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced his death on Saturday. No cause was given.

"Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great Vikings teams during an amazing era that included four Super Bowls," the Wilf family said in a statement. "A humble but strong leader, he defined toughness."

Tingelhoff had to wait 31 years for induction into the Hall of Fame, finally having his enshrinement in 2015 through election by a senior committee.

"I'm happier about Mick getting into the Hall of Fame than I was when I went into the Hall of Fame," his longtime quarterback Fran Tarkenton said when Tingelhoff was finally elected.

When it came time for Tingelhoff to be enshrined, it was Tarkenton who spoke for his "best friend." Tingelhoff, who has had health issues and memory loss, stood at the podium next to Tarkenton.

"Mick's a man of little words but a lot of action," Tarkenton said.

About 30 former Vikings, including Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant, made the trip to Canton.

"I'd follow Mick anywhere," former Vikings running back Chuck Foreman said at the time. "Mick was the best of the best as a center and a better person."

Undrafted in 1962 out of Nebraska, Tingelhoff played 17 years for the Vikings. He switched from linebacker during the preseason of his rookie year to take over the anchor spot on an imposing offensive line that helped them win 10 division titles in an 11-season span from 1968-78. He was a five-time All-Pro selection and a six-time Pro Bowler.

Born May 22, 1940 in Lexington, Neb., Tingelhoff got only one college scholarship offer, from Nebraska.

"Dad thought football was a waste of time," Tingelhoff said in 2015. "Mom and Dad were from Germany. Mean Germans. They weren't real happy that I got a scholarship to Nebraska. They wanted me to stay on the farm."

The Associated Press contributed reporting.