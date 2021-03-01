Megan Ryan is making a move in Star Tribune Sports and will join the Twins coverage team, pairing with longtime reporter Phil Miller in year-round coverage of the team and Major League Baseball. Ryan has been a member of the college sports coverage team and the Gophers football beat reporter for the past two years.

A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Ryan was a sports reporting intern for the Star Tribune in 2014 and covered her first Twins game for the paper that July. After covering Penn State sports for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, she returned to the Star Tribune in 2017 to chronicle Minnesota United's first season in Major League Soccer.

Two years later, her first season on the Gophers football beat was a memorable one. Ryan wrote some of the sports department's most well-read stories of 2019 as interest in the program spiked with the 11-2 season. Her profile of receiver Tyler Johnson before that season was among the staff's top feature stories that year.

About seven years after her first appearance at Target Field with a Star Tribune press badge, Ryan will be there again this summer, this time on the beat. Her new assignment begins later this month.