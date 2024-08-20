Meet the successful chef opening a new eatery at St. Paul’s Union Depot

But my goal here is to show St. Paul and Lowertown, especially, that there is a restaurant that they want to be seen at, they want to be at, and they want to eat here. We have 37 or 36 condos here in this building. And look at all these high rises. These are all condos. These people, if they’re like me, I’m tired of sports bars. I’m not going to compete with the sports bars. This is not a sports bar. I see it as a place for businessmen and women, for people in condos, to bring their friends over here. You have bankers. And you have any special occasion. I’m a special occasion place as well. They can’t afford me every day, you know. I do have people that come in every week, and I love that.