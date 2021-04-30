Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick, who had been sidelined because of COVID-19, were reinstated by the Twins before Friday's game at Target Field against first-place Kansas City (7:10 p.m., BSN).

Catcher Ben Rortvedt, who was on the taxi squad, gets his first major-league callup for the Royals series. He'll wear No. 70 and debut tonight, hitting ninth.

Catcher Ryan Jeffers, hitting .147, and outfielder Brent Rooker, hitting .103, were demoted to the St. Paul site.

Infielders Tzu-Wei Lin and JT Riddle were designated for release or assignment, meaning they are on the waiver wire for 24 hours. If they clear, they can be sent to St. Paul. Riddle was activated off the COVID injury list.

Outfielders Garlick and Kepler missed nine games each after testing positive for COVID-19 on a West Coast road trip. Riddle did not test positive for COVID-19 but was on the list for protocol reasons.

The Royals lead the AL Central and are seven games in front of the Twins.

Kansas City will pitch Brady Singer (1-2, 2.95 ERA) vs. Twins righthander Michael Pineda (1-1, 2.42).

KANSAS CITY LINEUP

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Carlos Santana, 1B

Salvy Perez, C

Jorge Soler, RF

Ryan O'Hearn, DH

Hunter Dozier, 3B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Michael Taylor, CF

Nicky Lopez, SS

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Ben Rortvedt, C