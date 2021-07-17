Excerpts from the athletes' playbook, a manual of COVID-19 protocols for the Tokyo Olympics:

Mask wearing: Face masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, except when competing, training, drinking, eating and sleeping, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks are required at medal ceremonies.

Social interactions: Physical interactions should be minimized and avoided, along with spaces that are confined, crowded or involve close contact. High-fives, hugs and handshakes should be avoided and a distance of 2 meters should be maintained between individuals. Dedicated Olympic vehicles and transportation should be used to arrive and depart venues. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Wednesday that medals will be presented on trays, and athletes will put them on themselves.

Monitoring: Participants are responsible for monitoring and reporting personal health daily on a website or app. Temperatures will not be checked at venues, but before entry into the Olympic Village. COVID-19 liaison officers were assigned to oversee compliance with rules, safety standards and protocols associated with accommodations, activities, competition and travel.

Testing: Participants will be administered a daily saliva antigen test for COVID-19. Processing time is expected to be within 12 hours of testing. Participants who develop symptoms or produce a positive screening test will undergo a nasopharyngeal PCR test with results in 3-5 hours. If the confirmatory test is positive, the participant will begin immediate isolation. Individuals in close contact with someone with a confirmed case may be asked to comply with additional countermeasures.

Vaccines: About 85 percent of Olympic Village residents are expected to be vaccinated ahead of the Games. However, participants will not be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to participate in the Games. As of Thursday, about 20 percent of Japan's population had been fully vaccinated.