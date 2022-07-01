Police say the death of a man whose body was located on a St. Paul sidewalk early Friday appears to be suspicious.
Officers responding to the 600 block of N. Dale Street about 3:10 a.m. saw the man and suffering from trauma, police said.
While police said they suspect foul play, authorities have yet to make a preliminary determination on the cause or manner of his death. The man's identity has yet to be released.
