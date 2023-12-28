A man is charged with felony burglary in connection with joyriding a stolen ATV through a Vadnais Heights motorsports store on Christmas Day, causing thousands in damage.

Authorities charged Austin Erickson, 30, with second degree burglary and property damage for breaking into Tousley Motorsports on Christmas morning and causing more than $150,000 in damages to merchandise and the store's interior.

According to charging documents, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a glass break alarm at Tousley Motorsports at around 6:22 a.m. on Christmas morning. A security camera captured Erickson inside wearing a Tousley jacket, khakis, red shoes and a red helmet. He was driving a purple ATV stolen from inside the store and crashing it into merchandise and store fixtures. He allegedly drove that ATV towards a deputy on the scene and through a gate before fleeing westbound. He was captured in a wooded area sometime later.

Officials interviewed Erickson afterward to ask what happened. Erickson said he contacted a high school friend and met them at Tousley Motorsports. They did dope and climbed a fence before Erickson broke into the store with a trailer hitch. The friend allegedly watched from outside as Erickson relayed information to him. Erickson said that his friend talked him into the burglary and thefts, but a Ramsey County Attorney's Office spokesperson could not comment whether that friend would be arrested or charged.

Erickson is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 22. He was also charged for three separate incidents in Ramsey County this February.

In the first incident, Erickson was charged with second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm for allegedly pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend on Feb. 6. The ex told police that they had agreed to sell their former house, but Erickson threatened to break the windows and lock her out before a housing inspection scheduled for later that day. She said Erickson refused to let her in and pointed a gun at her when she tried entering the home.

He was arrested for being ineligible to possess a firearm because of two prior drug possession convictions, and later pled guilty to violating a no-contact order filed by his ex. He told authorities who interviewed him after the incident that he was struggling with substance abuse again, and has been unable to see his son since last October.

He also told police he would have fired his gun if his ex forced her way inside.

In the second incident, dated Feb. 9, Erickson was charged with threats of violence after telling a friend three times that he would kill his ex. Police arrested Erickson later that night when he called authorities to help him moving property. He allegedly made more threats to his ex while in the back of a squad car, and threatened to kill their dog before buying a puppy to kill.

Charging documents say he was conditionally released after his Feb. 8 arraignment, despite prosecutors' objections. He called the same friend days later from jail saying, "I should have pulled that [expletive] trigger."

In the third incident Erickson was charged with theft of a motor vehicle after authorities recorded him driving a Kia into the Rosedale Mall parking lot on Feb. 28. A woman later identified as Erickson's girlfriend told police that the Kia was her uncle's, but police found out it was stolen from Worth County, Iowa in early January.

Erickson changed his clothes when learning of his girlfriend's arrest, and was arrested shortly after leaving the mall. He told authorities that the car was borrowed from his girlfriend's relative, but had no answer when asked why he changed his clothes before walking back towards the Kia.

A hearing for those three incidents is scheduled for Jan. 19.