Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about quarterback Kirk Cousins' value among many injured quarterbacks, edge rusher Marcus Davenport, playoff scenarios and rooting interests.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
Nation Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
More from Star Tribune
Nation Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
More from Star Tribune
Nation Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Business Xcel closes the first unit at its Sherco coal plant this month, a milestone in energy transition
More from Star Tribune
Nation Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Business Xcel closes the first unit at its Sherco coal plant this month, a milestone in energy transition
More from Star Tribune
Nation Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Business Xcel closes the first unit at its Sherco coal plant this month, a milestone in energy transition
More from Star Tribune
Nation Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Business Xcel closes the first unit at its Sherco coal plant this month, a milestone in energy transition
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings mailbag: Cousins' value? Playoff scenarios? Davenport's return?
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about quarterback Kirk Cousins, the NFL playoffs and more in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
Randball
It was a great night for the present and future of Minnesota sports
Wins by the Wild, Timberwolves and Gophers showed off a mix of youth and depth that should give fans optimism.
Gophers
4 things learned: Gophers win fourth straight behind Mitchell's spark
Mike Mitchell Jr., continued his hot streak for the Gophers, and Elijah Hawkins kept piling up assist numbers in Thursday's victory against Ball State.
Sports
Luis Suárez signs with Inter Miami, reunites with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi
The long-awaited reunion of Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi is now a reality, after the Uruguayan striker signed with Inter Miami on Friday for the 2024 season.
Sports
Florida State has sued the ACC, setting the stage for a fight to leave over revenue concerns
The Florida State sued the Atlantic Coast Conference on Friday, challenging a contract that binds the school to the league for the next 12 years and creating a potential path to leave without paying more than $500 million in penalties.