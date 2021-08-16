It took most of four quarter for the Lynx to find the magic they had in the run up to the Olympic break.

But, ultimately, they found it.

Up just a point over New York, coming out of a timeout with 2:58 left, the Lynx scored eight straight points to build a nine-point lead. It was enough to escape Target Center with an 88-78 victory over the Liberty on Sunday.

The Lynx (13-7) won in their first game in over a month, but their eighth straight, and it was their two Olympians who led the way. Center Sylvia Fowles scored 20 points with 11 rebounds despite playing much of the game with an injured finger. Napheesa Collier struggled a bit with her shot (8-for-21), but she scored 18 points with 10 rebounds with five blocks.

Kayla McBride had 16 points.

It was enough to offset a monster, 30-point game from Liberty center Natasha Howard, who was making her return from a knee injury that healed over the break. Sabrina Ionescu scored 14 for the Liberty (10-12), who have lost three straight.

It was 72-72 coming out of that timeout when Layshia Clarendon (eight assists) fed Bridget Carleton for a corner three-pointer. After a Liberty miss, Clarendon scored on a drive. The Liberty missed again and McBride made a 27-foot three with 90 seconds left to put the Lynx up 82-73.

That was the start of a 14-5 Lynx finish to the game.