Wild-Winnipeg game preview
The Wild return home to face a Jets team that has yet to beat them this season.
Alvarez, Tucker lead Astros past Pirates 8-2
Yordan Alvarez had three hits and boosted his RBI total to a major-league-leading 16 by driving in two runs in the Houston Astros' 8-2 win over Pittsburgh on Monday night.
Bieber's start, Naylor's sac push Guardians past Yankees
Shane Bieber shook off a rough first inning to pitch seven, and Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly to give the Cleveland Guardians a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Monday night in a rematch of last year's AL Division Series.
Rays top Red Sox 1-0, extend season-opening win streak to 10
The Tampa Bay Rays became the first major league team since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers to open the season with 10 straight wins, getting a solo homer from Brandon Lowe in the eighth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Monday night.
Live: Wild face Blackhawks in Chicago, follow on Gameview
The Wild are missing four key players for the nationally televised matchup. Tap here for play-by-play, live stats and scores from around the NHL.