Sports
Wild
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov fined, but not suspended, after match penalty
The All-Star winger got his stick and hands up high on Kings defenseman Drew Doughty during Tuesday's game.
Sports
Eagles, New York teams off to NFL's most surprising starts
Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll are reviving middling franchises in New York. The Seahawks are making sure the league doesn't forget about them. The Eagles may not lose a game.
Business
Defying inflation worries, US casinos have best quarter
Inflation? High gas prices? American gamblers are shrugging them off — and losing money at casinos at a record pace.
Sports
Live at 7 p.m.: Follow the Timberwolves vs. Suns on Gameview
The Wolves will try to bounce back from Monday's loss to the Knicks. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game statistics and scores from around the NBA.
Sports
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit
The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash's replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka.