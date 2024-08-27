Leonard Riggio, who forged a bookselling empire at Barnes & Noble, dead at 83

He grew up working class in New York City, liked to say he preferred socializing with childhood pals over fellow business leaders and was informal enough among associates to be known as ''Lenny.'' But in his time no one in the book world was more feared. With the power to make any given book a bestseller, or a flop, to alter the market on an idle whim, Riggio could terrify publishers simply by suggesting prices were too high or that he might sign up such top sellers as Stephen King and John Grisham and publish them himself. He even tried to buy the country's biggest book wholesaler, Ingram, in 1999, but backed off after facing government resistance.