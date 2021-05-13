CHICAGO — Lance Lynn's one season with the Twins was pretty much a dud, but he had a great year with the Rangers in 2020 and has started this season 3-1 with a 1.52 ERA after the White Sox picked him up in an offseason trade.

Lynn, who has one year and $8 million remaining on his contract, was nabbed in exchange for starter Dane Dunning and prospect Avery Weems as Texas rebuilds and the White Sox make a run. That run, so far, has been pretty darn effective, as in the Pale Hose lead the American League Central and are nine games ahead of the Twins entering today's game at Guaranteed Rate Field (1:10 p.m., BSN).

Lynn was 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA for the Twins in 2017, the worst stint of his 10-year career; the Twins sent him to the Yankees at the trade deadline.

He led the American League with 13 starts last season

Michael Pineda (2-1, 2.43) pitches for the Twins, who have fallen to 12-22 after Wednesday night's 13-9 loss here.

The Twins announced their capacity plans this morning, with a full stadium a summer possibility.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Trevor Larnach, LF

Mitch Garver, C

Max Kepler, CF

Willians Astudillo, 1B

Kyle Garlick, RF

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Tim Anderson, SS

Jake Lamb, 1B

Yoán Moncada, 3B

Jose Abreu, DH

Adam Eaton, RF

Andrew Vaughn, LF

Zack Collins, C

Leury Garcia, 2B

Billy Hamilton, CF