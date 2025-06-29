Judge homers twice to reach 30, Chisholm has 4 RBIs, Stroman wins in return as Yanks beat A's 12-5

Chisholm put the Yankees ahead in the second with his third homer in four games and boosted the lead with 4-0 with a bases-loaded triple in a four-run third. Chisholm is hitting .318 with six homers, 18 RBIs and four stolen bases since returning from strained right oblique on June 3. He appeared to hurt his right hand while trying to check a swing in the sixth but stayed in the game.