OAKLAND – The Twins will try to salvage the final game of a COVID-abbreviated four-game West Coast trip when they face the A's at Ring Central Coliseum (2:37 p.m., BSN).

Infielder JT Riddle, who was called up from the taxi squad Tuesday, is the latest player to go on the COVID Injury List. Riddle, who has been in four games this season, is replaced by the only member of the taxi squad who is left, catcher Tomas Telis.

Telis, who spent the 2020 season at the alternate training site in St. Paul, has been in 122 major league games for Texas and Miami.

Max Kepler, Andrelton Simmons and Kyle Garlick tested positive previously and are also on the COVID Injury List, along with Caleb Thielbar, who had close contact with someone who tested positive. Kepler, Thielbar and Garlick are quarantined in Anaheim along with a staff member who tested positive.

Kenta Maeda (1-1, 3.07 ERA) pitches for the Twins against righthander Frankie Montas (2-1, 4.91).

The Twins were shut out 7-0 and 1-0 in Tuesday's doubleheader (both were seven inning games) and also lost first baseman Miguel Sano (hamstring) and DH Nelson Cruz (foot) to what apparently are short-term injuries. Cruz is in the lineup today, but Sano is not.

The shutouts were the first time the Twins were blanked in both games of a twinbill since their first season, when they lost to Cleveland 9-0 and 2-0 on May 21, 1961.

Maeda is making his first career appearance against Oakland, and that will leave two teams (Yankees, Dodgers) who he hasn't yet faced.

Twins lineup

Luis Arraez, 2B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Willians Astudillo, 1B

Jake Cave, LF

Brent Rooker, RF

Ryan Jeffers, C

A's lineup

Mark Canha, LF

Ramon Laureano, CF

Jed Lowrie, 2B

Matt Olson, 1B

Matt Chapman, 3B

Mitch Moreland, DH

Sean Murphy, C

Seth Brown, RF

Elvis Andrus, SS