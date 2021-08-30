DETROIT — So it wasn't a sweep after all.

The last time the Twins were in Detroit, they left Comerica Park humbled in three straight games, their hopes for a fast start to the season's second half dashed by a pair of shutouts and a walk-off loss. But there was a rainout, too — and on Monday, the Twins did the humbling.

Bailey Ober allowed only two runs in six innings during the makeup game, Josh Donaldson homered for the fifth time in 10 days, and the Twins made their 20-hour trip to Michigan worthwhile, walking away with a 3-2 victory.

BOXSCORE: Twins 3, Detroit 2

Ober clinched the Twins' first winning month of the season by finishing off an impressive August of his own. The rookie righthander struck out five Tigers, didn't walk a batter, and started a Twins victory for the fourth time in five starts. He allowed a solo home run to Detroit outfielder Derek Hill, and after a leadoff double by Harold Castro in the fifth, gave up a popup to shallow center field that fell just beyond Andrelton Simmons' diving attempt at a catch, scoring Castro.

Ober's ERA for the month: 1.79, with 26 strikeouts and only three measly walks.

Jorge Alcalá pitched two innings in relief, allowing just two hits, but Alexander Colome endured another trying inning before ultimately holding the Tigers scoreless toearn his 10th save, the seventh time in his career he has reached double digits.

After two quick ground outs to open the ninth, Colome fielded back-to-back dribblers in front of the plate by Eric Haase and Castro, and both times threw wildly to first base. Castro was originally called out, but video replay overturned the call, forcing Colome, fortunate to avoid his seventh blown save of the season, to retire pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman on a routine fly ball to right field to end the game.

It was the fifth straight game that the Tigers have scored two runs or fewer.

The Twins scored in only one of Detroit starter Casey Mize's six innings, but it was enough. Byron Buxton led off the fourth inning with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored when Jorge Polanco poked a single over Detroit's drawn-in infield. Donaldson followed by belting a home run 430 feet to straightaway center, his 21st of the season.

Detroit pitcher Miguel Del Pozo was struck in the chin by a Max Kepler line drive in the ninth inning. Del Pozo walked off the field holding a towel to his face, his jersey stained by blood.