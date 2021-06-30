CHICAGO – While the debate rages over pitchers using illegal substances on baseballs to improve spin rates, Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson went to Twitter a few weeks ago and claimed he had plenty of evidence to prove that there was significant cheating going on.

A slightly husky sportswriter contacted the Twins shortly after to ask when Donaldson was going to meet with the media to discuss his claims. Donaldson let it be known that he would not meet with reporters on the issue, which disappointed the intrepid reporter.

Fortunately, Donaldson relented a few days later and wondered aloud if Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was one of the culprits. Cole proceeded to shut Donaldson down in two plate appearances when the teams met on June 9.

The Twins lost 7-6 to Chicago on Tuesday in the first of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. Righthander Kenta Maeda was knocked out in the fifth inning. Nelson Cruz got thrown out trying to stretch for a double on a ball that died in the outfield grass. Jorge Polanco tried to time White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito's delivery on a steal of second base, left too soon and was thrown out.

It was not the type of game the Twins needed to play as they face a John Wick-level impossible task to get back in the AL Central race, avoid a selloff at the trade deadline and make things interesting during the second half of the season.

There was one Twin, however, who had his timing down pat on Giolito. That was Donaldson.

Donaldson got hold of a 95 mph fastball from Giolito in the first inning and drove it into the left field stands for his 12th homer of the season. Donaldson got the Twins off to a fast start but threw kerosene on the fire as he crossed home plate.

Microphones near home plate caught Donaldson yelling, "It's not sticky anymore," as he wiped his hands as he crossed home plate.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he was unaware that his third baseman had said anything regarding Giolito.

"I think he was just more excited for the homer than anything else," Baldelli said. "I'm not sure."

It just so happened that Giolito heard what Donaldson said.

"He's a ... pest," Giolito said, wrapping his words around an expletive. "That's a classless move. If he wants to talk, say it to my face."

Giolito lasted six innings, giving up three runs but striking out only one Twin. The Twins gave up their 2-0 lead as Maeda faltered. He left the game during the fifth inning as Chicago took control with a 7-2 lead. But wait, Maeda had to be stopped by umpires to be checked for illegal substances. As if yielding eight hits and five walks in 4⅔ innings wasn't enough to absolve him of scrutiny.

The Twins fought back, scoring three runs on three doubles and a RBI groundout. They then scored a run in the ninth off of closer Liam Hendriks before he slammed the door.

BOXSCORE: Chicago 7, Twins 6

Donaldson was not made available after the game to discuss the particulars surrounding his home run. It was several minutes later when Giolito's comments were made to scribes, so maybe Donaldson will have a response on Wednesday.

"At the end of the night," Giolito added, "there's a W next to my name and they're in last place."

It's easy to admonish the uber confident Donaldson for yapping at the end of his home run trot when the Twins are in last place. It's going to take a lot for the Twins to climb out of the hole they are in, and his comments don't help the cause when they are now 12½ games behind the White Sox in the division and have nine more games against their rivals.

I'm going the other way. I'm being totally selfish in the name of good copy and the chance to entertain faithful readers.

Keep it coming, J.D. You're worth 5-10 columns a year. Who's next on your spreadsheet?