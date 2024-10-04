Johnson: Evaluating Minnesota school referendum issues

Minneapolis school leaders, for example, are proposing a ballot measure that would replace an $18-million-a-year capital project levy with a new 10-year levy that would raise $38 million annually. The money would go mostly for technological expenditures. They report that taxes on the median $350,000 property would rise by $8 a month, or $96 a year, if the request is approved. That sounds like a modest request but is only part of the total tax bill that will ultimately include increases from the city, county and other local governments that do not require voter approval. Scott Croonquist, executive director of the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, said “the narrative was that our schools received historically high funding [during the pandemic] … but that [funding] came with historically numerous mandates.”