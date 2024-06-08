Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Global Risk (1st race). Value play of the day: Gypsy Reward (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 1 (3/1,2,3,4,6/3/1,2,4,6,7,9/4,6,7), $45.

1. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Miss Double (Roman, Espinoza) 124/9-2

2: Red Sunshine (Ceballos, Westermann) 124/2-1

3: Global Risk (Fuentes, Rarick) 119/7-5

4: Purr Tiger (Barajas, Silva) 119/12-1

5: Aunt Kendra (Gallardo, McDaniel) 119/5-1

6: Karats Kount (Da Silva, Smith) 124/12-1

GLOBAL RISK (3) drops in claiming price after facing tougher at Oaklawn Park. Flashed some speed in a couple of those efforts. Should be able to track the leaders and grind out a victory. RED SUNSHINE (2) also drops substantially in class after racing in Arkansas. Her best race was on the turf. This might be a prep for a grass race. PURR TIGER (4) didn't show much in two races as a two-year-old but has upside.

2. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Chaparrita (Gallardo, Silva) 124/7-2

2: Invincibella (Valenzuela, Woolley Jr.) 124/5-2

3: Mighty Gin Gin (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/9-2

4: Ghost of Genevieve (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/8-1

5: Shacked Stateside (Fuentes, Donlin) 124/12-1

6: Mia Baby (Barajas, Silva) 124/5-1

7: Chocolate Freckles (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 124/5-1

CHAPARRITA (1) is coming off her first career win on the grass last time out. Cuts back in distance to a sprint and will attempt to relax early, save ground and pass them all late. MIA BABY (6) returns to her preferred distance and surface, having hit the board in six of nine with three wins. Will have to deal with other speed in the race. INVINCIBELLA (2) is a veteran over the surface but might need added distance.

3. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $20,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Carpe Gold (Harr, Bethke) 119/10-1

2: Ka Pow (Da Silva, Smith) 124/4-1

3: Wynn Trip (Carmona, Robertson) 119/6-5

4: Wild Thor (Gallardo, Tracy) 119/7-2

5: Benz Lake Thunder (Sanchez, Bethke) 119/12-1

6: Straitfromtheduece (Fuentes, Biehler) 119/6-1

7: Last Stand (Lindsay, Smith) 119/12-1

WYNN TRIP (3) ran evenly in his seasonal debut against maiden special weights. Now dropping to face maiden claimers and his speed figures dominate the field. Has tactical speed to adjust to the pace. STRAITFROMTHEDUECE (6) popped and stopped in his first start as a three-year-old. Might have needed the race and top jockey climbs aboard. KA POW (2) is third off the layoff but needs to take another step forward.

4. 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: One Lucky Boy (Gallardo, Rosin) 119/8-1

2: Mr. Cougar (Harr, Westermann) 124/5-1

3: Win Over Wyatt (Sanchez, Litfin) 124/10-1

4: Kurt's Choice (Rodriguez, Silva) 124/4-1

5: Da Ghost (Arroyo, Rhone) 124/8-1

6: Handsome Harry (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 119/12-1

7: Wild Time (Carmona, Robertson) 119/5-1

8: Unique Path (Roman, Rhone) 124/10-1

9: My Partner Glen (Fuentes, Martinez) 124/5-2

MY PARTNER GLEN (9) has been keeping good company at Santa Anita. Drops down the claiming ladder and his turf speed figures fit with this group. MR. COUGAR (2) struggled this winter/spring at Oaklawn Park but showed an affinity for the local lawn last summer with four seconds in five starts; however, his 1-for-41 career record is pesky. WILD TIME (7) has never tried the grass but has been competitive in many of his races.

5. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: R Voo's Taboo (Ceballos, Westermann) 124/6-1

2: I Wish I Could (Rodriguez, Biehler) 119/12-1

3: J J's Wildcat (Barandela, McKinley) 124/15-1

4: Hayhaycaptain Jac (Da Silva, Litfin) 124/4-1

5: Superstar Swank (Carmona, Robertson) 114/6-1

6: Jonny B Goney (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/5-1

7: Haunted Haze (Fuentes, Martinez) 124/5-2

8: Ramblingamblinman (Valenzuela, Riecken) 124/6-1

9: Hat Trick Jack (Harr, Bethke) 119/15-1

JONNY B GONEY (6) came off the shelf in last and displayed good early speed before tiring late. Showed promise as a two-year-old last year and probably needed his last start to add some fitness. HAUNTED HAZE (7) graduated easily in his last race while defeating maiden claimers. Steps up dramatically in class. HAYHAYCAPTAIN JAC (4) exhibited talent last summer but struggled in his seasonal debut at Hawthorne.

6. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Jewel Azul (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 122/10-1

2: Gypsy Reward (Roman, Robertson) 122/5-1

3: Morgs World (Da Silva, Robertson) 122/5-1

4: Wild Bout Hilary (Gallardo, Tracy) 117/12-1

5: Dirt Flirt (Morales, Silva Jr.) 122/4-1

6: Lock It Down (Valenzuela, Martinez) 122/5-2

7: Desert Glow (Carmona, Rengstorf) 117/8-1

8: Octane (Quinonez, Silva Jr.) 122/9-2

GYPSY REWARD (2) was competitive on the local lawn last summer with a win and a second. If her recent workouts are any indication, she's feeling good after posting three consecutive bullets. LOCK IT DOWN (6) has won five of nine on the Canterbury sod and comes into the race in good form after a last out win at Turf Paradise. DIRT FLIRT (5) struggled on the yielding turf in last and drops in class.

7. 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Magnet and Steel (Valenzuela, Fields) 124/10-1

2: Not a Dance (Wolff, Wolff) 124/12-1

3: Bigparty Nowhiskey (Ceballos, Rushton) 124/5-1

4: Mo Mo Town (Sanchez, Bethke) 119/6-1

5: Majestic Craken (Gallardo, Silva) 119/4-1

6: Withstandthestorm (Rodriguez, Bethke) 124/3-1

7: Cinco Majestic (Barajas, Silva) 119/2-1

CINCO MAJESTIC (7) battled for the lead in last before dropping anchor. Had a bullet workout since that race and gets class relief today. His tactical speed and outside post are an asset. WITHSTANDTHESTORM (6) has good early speed and isn't afraid to use it. If he happens to shake loose at the start, he may be able to control the pace. MAGNET AND STEEL (1) is second off the layoff and also drops in class.

8. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: North Arm Bay (Rodriguez, Bethke) 122/10-1

2: Runaway Ready (Roman, Robertson) 122/9-2

3: Mr Navigator (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 122/9-5

4: Just Plain Ornery (Ceballos, Rushton) 122/12-1

5: Bourbon Aficionado (Carmona, Robertson) 112/4-1

6: Tenth Street Don (Fuentes, Lund) 122/8-1

7: Fly Nightly (Quinonez, Ramaekers) 122/7-2

MR NAVIGATOR (3) invades from Arizona after back-to-back wins. Conditioned by a high-percentage barn and has three wins in just eight starts of the surface. Will attempt to save ground. RUNAWAY READY (2) has done his best running on the grass and has a win locally. The Robertson barn always has them well prepared. BOURBON AFICIONADO (5) broke his maiden first out in a turf sprint but hasn't been on the surface since. Will be flying late.