About an hour before Sunday afternoon's game with Maryland at Williams Arena, the Gophers women's basketball team announced it would be without point guard Jasmine Powell, who was back home in Detroit for her grandmother's funeral.

Without their primary ballhandler, their second-leading scorer and rebounder and best passer, the Gophers fought hard but lost to 10th-ranked Maryland 87-73.

Within five early in the fourth quarter, the Gophers just couldn't keep up with the Maryland offense and the Terps slowly pulled away. After Sara Scalia hit two free throws in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter to pull Minnesota within five, Maryland outscored Minnesota 24-15 the rest of the way.

Maryland (11-4 overall, 4-1 in the Big Ten) shot better than 49%, had a 22-4 edge on points off turnovers and a 19-7 edge on the break.

Maryland was led by post player Chloe Bibby (23), Angel Reese (19), Ashley Owusu (15) and Diamond Miller (12).

The Gophers got a strong game from Deja Winters, who hit six of 12 threes and scored 20. Sara Scalia had 19. Kadi Sissoko scored 15 with seven rebounds. Rose Micheaux had eight points and 12 rebounds.

The game was tied at 12 midway through the first quarter, but the Gophers went cold making just one of seven shots over the final 5:31 of the quarter; Minnesota was outscored 12-2, putting Maryland up 24-12 entering the second.

But then Winters got hot. In one stretch, she hit four straight three-pointers, scoring 12 straight Gophers points as Minnesota closed to within 29-26.