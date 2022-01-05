When the Gophers play at Rutgers on Thursday night – their first game since a loss to Drake in Des Moines Dec. 23 – they will be without head coach Lindsay Whalen.

Whalen had an emergency appendectomy Tuesday evening.

Associate head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis will coach the team against the Scarlet Knights as the Gophers (7-7) attempt to win their first Big Ten Conference game in three tries.

Whalen had been feeling unwell since early in the week. She was unavailable to the media Tuesday as she was seeing a doctor. Subsequently surgery was required.

"She is recovering and will not coach the Gophers on Thursday at Rutgers," the Gophers said in a news release. ... Coach Whalen's status will be updated prior to Minnesota's home game against Maryland on Sunday."

It is an important stretch of the schedule for the Gophers, who return home to host 10th-ranked Maryland at Williams Arena on Sunday.

It has been an up and down season for the .500 Gophers, who have worked extensively on ball movement and movement without the ball.

And fast starts.

The Gophers are 7-1 this season when leading after the first quarter, 0-6 when trailing after the first 10 minutes and 0-1 when the first quarter ends in a tie.

The game against Rutgers would seem to be an opportunity. The Scarlet Knights, a traditionally strong program under coach C. Vivian Stringer, have started the season 7-8 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten. Stringer is taking a year-long, COVID-19-related, leave of absence. In her place Rutgers is being led by interim coach Tim Eatman.

The Scarlet Knights will now face a team being coached by Thibault-DuDonis, who has been a member of Whalen's staff from the start. Hired as an assistant in 2018, she was promoted to associate head coach in May of 2020.

The daughter of Tom Thibault, the coach of the WNBA's Washington Wizards, Thibault-DuDonis's duties include working with the team's guards. Prior to her time with the Gophers, she spent two seasons at Mississippi State, where she helped the Bulldogs to the Final Four and the NCAA championship game.

She will be assisted by fellow assistant coaches Kelly Curry and Shimmy Gray-Miller.

Even though the Scarlet Knights have struggled at times this season, they still use the constant pressure defense and trapping attack that gave the Gophers significant problems last year. Rutgers turned 22 Gophers turnovers into 35 points in an 83-56 loss at Rutgers last season.

The Gophers haven't played in two weeks in part because of a break in the schedule to accommodate finals. But also because their scheduled game with Northwestern at Williams Arena on New Year's eve was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats' program.

Of the seven Gophers losses, four have come against teams currently ranked in the Associated Press top 25 in Michigan (10th), Connecticut (11th), North Carolina (19th) and Oklahoma (23rd). A fifth loss came to 16-1 Nebraska.