The story is well known. She was a TV actress trying to make it in music, like her older brothers had done. She wasn't proud of her first two albums of bubblegum pop/R&B. She felt the need to break free from her domineering father/manager and make her own artistic choices.

So, 39 years ago, Janet Jackson took a leap. She left Los Angeles and went to Minneapolis, to a small recording studio in an anonymous brick building on Nicollet Avenue South to work with rising R&B producer/songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

They created the "Control" album, and Jackson took control of a career that eventually led to 10 No. 1 pop hits, 16 No. 1 R&B smashes, 20 No. 1 dance songs, five Grammys and, ultimately, a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Black girl magic to the nines!

Jackson returned to the Twin Cities on Tuesday, bringing her Together Again Tour again to Xcel Energy Center, a mere 55 weeks after her last appearance in St. Paul. She delivered the hits, remixes, deep tracks, bass-heavy bangers and cuddly ballads. Once again, she cut down on choreography, a hallmark of her career, limiting it to four male backup dancers instead of the phalanx of athletic dancers who accompanied her in arresting videos and captivating concerts.

But this time the 1¾-hour show seemed less rushed, less choppy, more emotional and, ultimately, more satisfying.

Jackson — 58 and some 23 years past her last No. 1 hit — once again used movements that were smaller, less athletic and less aggressive than classic Janet, however, they were more articulate than last year. She seemed more comfortable and confident. She again relied on upper body and arm movements, but it felt like more leg action, which was sometimes exaggerated by her baggy pants.

Like last year, the show was presented in four acts, which meant four outfits — and completely new ones from a year ago. A shimmering sequined black pant suit, a rhinestone-covered plaid ensemble, a white gauzy getup and a black vinyl trenchcoat over a white shirt, black necktie and wide-legged capri pants. And a new hairdo: long black braids.

In some ways, Jackson's show was reminiscent of Madonna's current Celebration Tour, which also curtailed the choreography from an icon famous for bravura dancing. But like Madonna's self-referential retrospective show, Jackson's Together Again Tour gives us an opportunity to reflect on her contributions.

Though Jackson has a small, almost girlish voice (that wasn't always given a favorable sound mix on Tuesday), she spoke volumes. She's an artist of many musical personas, including hopeless romantic, seductive vixen, steadfast feminist and bold activist, accompanied by irresistible synth rhythms and melodies crafted by Jam and Lewis.

On Tuesday, Jackson sounded hopelessly romantic on "Miss You Much" and the dreamy "When I Think of You." How seductive were "If" and the breezy "All for You"? Are there any more potent R&B feminist anthems than "Control" and the growling "Nasty"? "The Knowledge" and the transfixing "Rhythm Nation" — both high points of Tuesday's concert — rank among the sharpest social commentary songs of the last part of the 20th century.

Those last two numbers were part of the fiery fourth act, which also included a forceful treatment of "If" and a pulverizing rendition of "Scream," her duet with her brother, Michael Jackson via video, that showcased her most emphatic vocals and dancing. She got so revved up in Act 4 that her voice sounded hoarse by the closing "Rhythm Nation."

Earlier, Jackson got quite emotional during "Again." She asked the 10,000 fans to do the singing, and they were so enthusiastic and musical that she broke into in tears of joy and acknowledged how much Minneapolis means to her, pounding her hand to her heart.

As comfortable as she is in the Twin Cities, Jackson never mentioned Jam and Lewis, who moved to L.A. 20 years ago but still visit Minneapolis often. As the Twin Cities are caught up in a flurry of celebrations for Prince and the 40th anniversary of "Purple Rain," Jackson's concert was a good reminder that the Minneapolis Sound was more than just the Purple One.