Introduction: Host Michael Rand dives right into Timberwolves talk with Star Tribune beat writer Chris Hine. With a season of great expectations set to begin on Wednesday, they try to discern just how good this team can be. The biggest question, of course, is how Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will mesh. Plus you'll hear from third-year Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels.

21:00: Chicken Fingers 69, a longtime friend of the show and co-host of the Sportive podcast, joins Rand for another edition of "never been more angry." They cover a lot of ground on the 0-3 Wild, much of which Chicken Fingers foreshadowed last week. The king has no pants, as they say.

31:00: Some juicy drama with NFL owners.

