From the Editorial Board: It's (finally!) Election Day. Make your voice heard.

That kind of efficacy and efficiency belies the worries some have about America’s elections. And unfortunately, just like so many other aspects of the current cultural, social and political environment, the confidence levels are split among partisan lines. In fact, according to a new Pew Research poll released last week, while 73% of voters say the election “will be run and administered well or somewhat well,” only 57% of those voting Republican in the presidential race say so compared to 90% of those voting for the Democrat.