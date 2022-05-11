Introduction: Kirill Kaprizov had two more goals, giving him seven in just five playoff games. But the Wild still finds itself in a 3-2 hole after dropping Tuesday's Game 5 at home 5-2 to St. Louis. Sloppy play in the third period, preceded by a deflating goal late in the second, was the Wild's undoing. Now it faces elimination Thursday in St. Louis. Will anyone step up and join Kaprizov? And should coach Dean Evason consider a switch to Cam Talbot after an average performance from Marc-Andre Fleury?

12:00: Star Tribune high school sports reporter David La Vaque joins host Michael Rand for a discussion on the sophistication of football recruiting as well as some top lineman prospects in the state. Plus high school boys' volleyball came within a vote of gaining varsity status.

27:00: The Twins were no match for the stellar Astros on Tuesday. The Lynx were no match for the rebuilding Indiana Fever. We learned a lot about both teams.

